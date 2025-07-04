Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $91,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $352.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.04 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

