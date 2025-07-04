Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE:MSM opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

