LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

