Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Main Street Capital worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $63.32.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

