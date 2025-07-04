Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.7% during the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 86,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 126,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $172.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

