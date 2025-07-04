Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,178,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $212.43 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

