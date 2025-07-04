MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.63 and traded as high as C$19.65. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 71,450 shares trading hands.
MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a market capitalization of C$759.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.63.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
