Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,285 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in PTC by 153.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $175.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.69.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

