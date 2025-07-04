Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,289 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $58.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

