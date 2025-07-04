Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,164 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,836,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 74,259 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.6%

STLD stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.