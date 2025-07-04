Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 34,155 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

