Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 474,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:APTV opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.61.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

