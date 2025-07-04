Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after buying an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after buying an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after buying an additional 159,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,883,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,075.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,206.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.08. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $736.75 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

