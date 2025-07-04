Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Loews by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

