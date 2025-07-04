Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com Price Performance
JD.com stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
