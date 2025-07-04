Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,472 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MOS stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.