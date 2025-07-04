Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Down 1.9%

NVR opened at $7,623.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,203.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,455.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.