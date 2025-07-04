Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 370 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,592 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 407,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 255.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 184,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.9834 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

