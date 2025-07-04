Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Moderna by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,472,000 after buying an additional 211,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Moderna by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $30.47 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $129.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

