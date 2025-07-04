National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 141.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in National Vision by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $219,375. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

