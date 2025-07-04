Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

