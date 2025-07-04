New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,191 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $49.37 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

