New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning Inc has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

