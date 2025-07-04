New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Shares of AVY opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

