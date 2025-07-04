New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLH. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 401.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,669.16. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $234.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

