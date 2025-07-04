New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $137.35 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

