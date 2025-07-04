New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PNW opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.