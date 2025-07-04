New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Carpenter Technology worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $279.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.55. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $104.02 and a 1-year high of $282.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

