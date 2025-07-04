New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Penumbra worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total transaction of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,282.57. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,494.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,734,215 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

