New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,297.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,269.65. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,566.43. This represents a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.