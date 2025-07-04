New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.31 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after purchasing an additional 129,414 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,712,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,204,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

