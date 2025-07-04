New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.61 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,933,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $479.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.66 and a 200 day moving average of $458.99. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

