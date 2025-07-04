New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

First Horizon stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

