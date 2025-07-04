New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Range Resources worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

