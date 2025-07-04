New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

