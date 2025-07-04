New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

