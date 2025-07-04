New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,220.07. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.