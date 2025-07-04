New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 69.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:MAS opened at $66.43 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

