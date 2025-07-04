New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.95 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Utilities worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.