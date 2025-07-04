New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Trimble worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $190,391,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,937 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Trimble by 338.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trimble by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after buying an additional 520,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Trimble Stock Up 1.2%

Trimble stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

