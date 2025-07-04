New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

