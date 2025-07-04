New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $245.48 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.