New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after buying an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,605 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $128.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

