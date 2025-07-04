New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medpace by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,031,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,411,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.82.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.53. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

