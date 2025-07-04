New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 61 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after acquiring an additional 552,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $112,741,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,777,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.44 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.90 and its 200-day moving average is $467.91.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

