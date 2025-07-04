New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $260.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

