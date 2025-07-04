New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.71 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

