New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,177,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TXRH opened at $188.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

