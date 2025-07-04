New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,857 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of First Solar worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,399,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,631 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 585,394 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 306,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 8.7%

First Solar stock opened at $185.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.