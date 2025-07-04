New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,066 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,322 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Performance Food Group worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,899.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PFGC opened at $88.87 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

